Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for loanDepot, Inc. Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:LDI)

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) – Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of loanDepot in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for loanDepot’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair began coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Rowe assumed coverage on loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $20.15 on Thursday. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

