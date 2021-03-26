Bango plc (LON:BGO) Insider Gianluca D’Agostino Sells 19,500 Shares

Bango plc (LON:BGO) insider Gianluca D’Agostino sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70), for a total transaction of £40,365 ($52,737.13).

Shares of BGO opened at GBX 208.50 ($2.72) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £156.28 million and a P/E ratio of 33.10. Bango plc has a twelve month low of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 308 ($4.02). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Bango in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. It operates through two segments, End User Activity and Data Activity. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables developers to direct their marketing towards selected customer audiences; and Bango Resale, a solution that enables merchants to acquire, retain, and monetize new customers through global resale partnerships.

