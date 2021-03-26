C4 Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 31st (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:CCCC) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, March 31st. C4 Therapeutics had issued 9,600,000 shares in its public offering on October 2nd. The total size of the offering was $182,400,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the end of C4 Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCCC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCCC opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.18. C4 Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $48.97.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

