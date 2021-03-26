Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s (NASDAQ:CD) Lock-Up Period Set To End on March 29th

Chindata Group’s (NASDAQ:CD) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 29th. Chindata Group had issued 40,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $13.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chindata Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.04 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.91.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. Chindata Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.39. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chindata Group will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Chindata Group by 2,023.4% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 532,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,756,000 after purchasing an additional 507,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,797,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,850,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,196,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Chindata Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,534,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Chindata Group Company Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

