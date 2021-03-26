Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $63.66, but opened at $66.02. Worthington Industries shares last traded at $64.01, with a volume of 4,514 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Worthington Industries news, insider Jeffrey R. Klingler sold 759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $43,171.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,822.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2,084.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the third quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

About Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, and Portugal. It operates through two segments, Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

