3M (NYSE:MMM) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

3M (NYSE:MMM) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $197.00 to $202.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 3M traded as high as $192.72 and last traded at $192.50, with a volume of 87909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.33.

MMM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Argus raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.62.

In other news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $2,371,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in 3M by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 568,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,442,000 after buying an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $111.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.05%.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

