Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Stock Price Up 6.6% Following Analyst Upgrade

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Wednesday after Desjardins upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock traded as high as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. Approximately 96,529 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,342,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from $5.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,572,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Crescent Point Energy by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 123,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 649,059 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.39.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 166.19%.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

