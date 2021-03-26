Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after DZ Bank upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $63.48, but opened at $66.65. DZ Bank now has a $76.00 price target on the stock. Intel shares last traded at $64.34, with a volume of 1,325,804 shares trading hands.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on INTC. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.84.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,192,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $795,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

About Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

