Revance Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,038 call options on the company. This is an increase of 611% compared to the typical daily volume of 427 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $842,216.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,703.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 224.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 174,266 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,881,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,713,000 after purchasing an additional 441,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $27.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $12.52 and a twelve month high of $34.62.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

