Traders Buy Large Volume of Inphi Call Options (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 1,910 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,304% compared to the average volume of 136 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $168.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -130.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.34 and a 200-day moving average of $158.74. Inphi has a one year low of $72.49 and a one year high of $182.22.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Inphi’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inphi will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPHI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Inphi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.38.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Inphi by 6,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Inphi during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Inphi by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

