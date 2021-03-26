Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 957 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 887% compared to the typical volume of 97 put options.

In related news, COO Jonathan Young sold 3,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $93,116.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 19,170 shares of company stock valued at $541,032 over the last three months. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Akero Therapeutics by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,333 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 99.6% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 831,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,602,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 31.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,353,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,681,000 after purchasing an additional 323,776 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 657,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,962,000 after purchasing an additional 154,974 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 314.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AKRO opened at $29.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 0.58. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $41.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AKRO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for serious metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis disease.The company was formerly known as Pippin Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Akero Therapeutics, Inc in May 2018.

