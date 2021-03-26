Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) vs. Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Head to Head Contrast

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Laredo Petroleum and Centennial Resource Development, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laredo Petroleum 1 3 4 0 2.38 Centennial Resource Development 5 6 2 0 1.77

Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential downside of 22.09%. Centennial Resource Development has a consensus price target of $1.44, indicating a potential downside of 65.49%. Given Laredo Petroleum’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Laredo Petroleum is more favorable than Centennial Resource Development.

Risk and Volatility

Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.72, meaning that its share price is 372% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centennial Resource Development has a beta of 6.82, meaning that its share price is 582% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.7% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 31.9% of Centennial Resource Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Centennial Resource Development’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laredo Petroleum -111.63% 23.92% 6.68% Centennial Resource Development -84.87% -6.02% -4.11%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Laredo Petroleum and Centennial Resource Development’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laredo Petroleum $837.28 million 0.41 -$342.46 million $14.80 1.95 Centennial Resource Development $944.33 million 1.23 $15.80 million $0.19 21.89

Centennial Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Laredo Petroleum. Laredo Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centennial Resource Development, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Laredo Petroleum beats Centennial Resource Development on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities. As of December 31, 2019, it had assembled 133,512 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 293,377 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it leased or acquired approximately 81,657 net acres; and owned 1,472 net mineral acres in the Delaware Basin. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Centennial Resource Development, Inc. in October 2016. Centennial Resource Development, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.