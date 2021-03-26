Financial Contrast: Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM)

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) and ADOMANI (OTCMKTS:ADOM) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canoo and ADOMANI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canoo N/A N/A $1.16 million N/A N/A ADOMANI $12.56 million 2.49 -$5.15 million N/A N/A

Canoo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ADOMANI.

Volatility & Risk

Canoo has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ADOMANI has a beta of 4.41, meaning that its stock price is 341% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Canoo and ADOMANI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canoo 0 0 1 0 3.00 ADOMANI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canoo presently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.69%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than ADOMANI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ADOMANI shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.3% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of ADOMANI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Canoo and ADOMANI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canoo N/A -29.50% -0.48% ADOMANI -174.66% -257.41% -89.79%

Summary

Canoo beats ADOMANI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canoo

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers business-to-business (B2B) delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, and sport vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, large corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

About ADOMANI

ADOMANI, Inc. provides zero-emission electric and hybrid drivetrain systems for integration in new and existing school buses and medium to heavy-duty commercial fleet vehicles. Its products include traction motor/generator and motor controller, as well as power-flow set up for direct-drive configuration, which is a single speed gearbox, or a multi-gear ration transmission system. The company also offers lithium-ion battery packs, inverters, chargers, electrically driven systems for power steering and brakes, wiring harnesses, flat screen user-interface, and fleet technician diagnostic tools. ADOMANI, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Corona, California.

