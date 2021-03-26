Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Issued By Capital One Financial

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.77 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oasis Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:OAS opened at $61.60 on Thursday. Oasis Petroleum has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $65.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 79,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 13,688 shares during the last quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $1,978,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $2,008,000.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

