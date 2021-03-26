Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Webster Financial in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $293.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.17 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WBS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.20.

WBS stock opened at $57.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Christopher J. Motl sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $252,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,262.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $104,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,561,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its stake in Webster Financial by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 56,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Webster Financial by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 27,853 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 1,140.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 204,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

