Tim Surridge Sells 6,200 Shares of Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) Stock

Luceco plc (LON:LUCE) insider Tim Surridge sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 259 ($3.38), for a total value of £16,058 ($20,979.88).

LON LUCE opened at GBX 279.50 ($3.65) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £449.44 million and a P/E ratio of 27.95. Luceco plc has a 12 month low of GBX 65.17 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 299.50 ($3.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 251.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.12.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Luceco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Luceco’s payout ratio is presently 0.06%.

Luceco plc manufactures and distributes various light emitting diode (LED) lighting products and wiring accessories in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Wiring Accessories, Portable Power, LED Lighting, and Ross and Other.

