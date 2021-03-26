Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Insider Sells £225,183.56 in Stock

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) insider Mark Allan sold 33,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 679 ($8.87), for a total transaction of £225,183.56 ($294,203.76).
Shares of LAND opened at GBX 694.10 ($9.07) on Friday. Land Securities Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 732.80 ($9.57). The firm has a market cap of £5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 656.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 624.73.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.06%.
Land Securities Group Company Profile
At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.
