Rob Wood Sells 42,400 Shares of Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) Stock

Breedon Group plc (LON:BREE) insider Rob Wood sold 42,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £39,856 ($52,072.12).

LON:BREE opened at GBX 90.40 ($1.18) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 82.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.20. Breedon Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 62.20 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 95.80 ($1.25).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

