Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $169.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.64% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Li Ning Company Limited operates as a designer, developer, manufacturer and distributor of sports footwear, apparel, accessories and equipment for sport and leisure uses under its own LI-NING brand in the Peoples’ Republic of China. Additionally, the Group distributes sports products under its Z-DO brand via hypermarket channel; manufactures, markets, distributes and sells outdoor sports products under the French brand AIGLE and engages in manufacture, research and development, marketing and sale of table tennis and other sports equipment under the Double Happiness brand. The Company also develops, manufactures, markets, distributes and sells the licensed products under the Italian sports fashion brand Lotto; and engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of professional badminton equipment under the Kason brand. Li Ning Company Limited is headquartered in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. “

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGY opened at $159.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 0.80. Li Ning has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $175.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.57.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

