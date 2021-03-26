BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities raised their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on BRT Apartments from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Shares of BRT opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. BRT Apartments has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. On average, analysts forecast that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,031,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 5,712.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,519 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in BRT Apartments by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 32.34% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

