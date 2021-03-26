Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) to Sell

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HMSNF. Bank of America upgraded Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hammerson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hammerson from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

HMSNF opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32.

Hammerson Company Profile

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

