SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SNX. Raymond James restated a buy rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SYNNEX from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.11.

SNX stock opened at $111.61 on Tuesday. SYNNEX has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $112.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $296,390.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 500 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.99, for a total transaction of $44,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,134.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,176 shares of company stock valued at $542,256 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNX. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 164.0% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 70.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

