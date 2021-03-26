Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for The Gap (GPS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of The Gap (NYSE: GPS) recently:

3/22/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – The Gap was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Gap have outpaced the industry in the past three months, thanks to the earnings beat in fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. Although sales and earnings declined year over year, its overall results marked a sequential improvement. Also, the bottom line reflected gains stemming from improved margins as a result of lower rent and occupancy costs as well as store closures. Strength in Old Navy and Athleta brands and robust online momentum also remain upsides. However, soft in-store sales due to closure of underperforming stores and weak store traffic in a few regions hurt sales. Also, adverse COVID-19 impacts are likely to persist in the first half of 2021. Gap and Banana Republic brands continue to be affected by the shift in consumers’ demand to casual fashion. Also, elevated operating costs due to higher investments in marketing remain a woe.”

3/9/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $29.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $21.00 to $29.00.

3/8/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $27.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $31.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $25.00 to $28.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – The Gap had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $23.00.

2/25/2021 – The Gap had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/16/2021 – The Gap is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GPS opened at $28.73 on Friday. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The Gap’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

In other The Gap news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,939. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,269 shares of company stock valued at $10,922,957. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in The Gap during the 4th quarter worth about $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in The Gap during the 4th quarter worth about $1,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Gap by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 63,393 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Gap by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,336,000 after acquiring an additional 46,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

