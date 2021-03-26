Grin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.15 Million (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000995 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $36.07 million and approximately $7.15 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,662.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,622.55 or 0.03081063 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.65 or 0.00333539 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.04 or 0.00909655 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $221.57 or 0.00420736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.28 or 0.00368925 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2,015,371.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00020000 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.70 or 0.00238700 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 68,832,960 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Buying and Selling Grin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily