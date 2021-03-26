TerraKRW Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $807,023.00 (KRT)

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraKRW has a market capitalization of $45.63 million and $807,023.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TerraKRW alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.92 or 0.00459380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00058170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.67 or 0.00177872 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.40 or 0.00813482 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.62 or 0.00052443 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00076180 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 51,729,820,492 coins and its circulating supply is 51,729,091,383 coins. The official website for TerraKRW is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraKRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraKRW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.