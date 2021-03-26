Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the lowest is $1.82 billion. Constellation Brands posted sales of $1.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $8.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.21 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $218.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.36.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $231.16. 643,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. Constellation Brands has a 52 week low of $117.72 and a 52 week high of $242.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

