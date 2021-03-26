International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Shares Down 0.4%

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.54. 3,642 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 16,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.62.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in International General Insurance stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.12% of International General Insurance worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

