MixMarvel (MIX) Market Cap Hits $33.82 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $33.82 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MixMarvel has traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00025218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00048870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $338.33 or 0.00642790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001902 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00063673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00023946 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,782,423,814 coins. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.