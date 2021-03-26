SALT Market Capitalization Hits $22.09 Million (SALT)

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last seven days, SALT has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a market cap of $22.09 million and approximately $52,164.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000524 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00048748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.11 or 0.00640478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00063713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023987 BTC.

About SALT

SALT is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

