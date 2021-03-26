Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Petrofac Limited is an oilfield service company serving the oil and gas production and processing industry. It operates in four segments: Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Projects & Operations, Engineering & Consulting Services and Integrated Energy Services. The company has operations primarily in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Turkmenistan, Malaysia, Algeria, Kuwait, Qatar and other countries. Petrofac Limited is based in St Helier, the Channel Islands. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Petrofac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Investec cut shares of Petrofac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.75.

OTCMKTS:POFCY remained flat at $$0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 20 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $463.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. Petrofac has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

