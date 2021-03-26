goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Trading 0.5% Higher

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $98.79 and last traded at $98.79. 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.27.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on goeasy from $82.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on goeasy from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Desjardins raised their target price on goeasy from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of goeasy in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

