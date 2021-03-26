Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Shares Down 0.9%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)’s stock price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.80 and last traded at $13.86. 1,462 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 1,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

