Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.03. Concrete Pumping posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

Shares of BBCP stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,935. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a market capitalization of $400.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 1.24. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Concrete Pumping by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth $320,000. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

