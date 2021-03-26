Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.08). Canopy Growth posted earnings of ($1.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($2.22). Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 312.84% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $32.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cormark downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.51.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,249,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,955,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,827,000 after buying an additional 338,119 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,131,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 564,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,920,000 after buying an additional 250,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Canopy Growth by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 223,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CGC stock traded up $1.26 on Thursday, hitting $32.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,774,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $29.47. Canopy Growth has a fifty-two week low of $12.88 and a fifty-two week high of $56.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 2.44.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

