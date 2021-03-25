PCHAIN (PI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $833,954.00

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 4% lower against the dollar. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $34.75 million and approximately $833,954.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0426 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $337.16 or 0.00639783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00023971 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PCHAIN is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 815,015,471 tokens. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

