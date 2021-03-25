Rate3 Market Capitalization Tops $1.10 Million (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rate3 has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $237,429.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00024959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00048906 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.16 or 0.00639783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00063708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00023971 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Rate3 Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

