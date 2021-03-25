Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.86 Million

Analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report $117.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $113.71 million and the highest is $122.00 million. Great Western Bancorp reported sales of $101.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year sales of $476.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $462.57 million to $487.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $467.73 million, with estimates ranging from $440.30 million to $491.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.36. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $122.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of GWB stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.04. 446,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,106. Great Western Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.50%.

In related news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $38,568.00. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

