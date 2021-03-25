WandX (WAND) Price Hits $0.0196

WandX (CURRENCY:WAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One WandX token can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WandX has a market cap of $239,725.33 and approximately $656.00 worth of WandX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WandX has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WandX alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00025242 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00049088 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.26 or 0.00640418 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00063684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00024049 BTC.

WandX Profile

WandX (WAND) is a token. WandX’s total supply is 16,013,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,244,135 tokens. WandX’s official Twitter account is @WandXDapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WandX is www.wandx.co

According to CryptoCompare, “WandX is a decentralized platform on the Ethereum blockchain which enables users to create, trade, and settle any financial instrument on crypto-assets. Using the Wand Token, users can invest in ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds), buy cryptocurrency futures, and trade in illiquid assets through a portfolio of assets. “

WandX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WandX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WandX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WandX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WANDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for WandX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WandX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.