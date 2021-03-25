Zacks: Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $913.00 million. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $826.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $4.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.83 billion to $4.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $6.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $7.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $3.65. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.40 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $365.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $494.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $434.69.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.59, for a total value of $1,489,281.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,596,869.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.85, for a total value of $5,554,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,580 shares of company stock worth $22,350,987. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock traded up $8.23 on Monday, reaching $495.65. 682,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,418. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $136.63 and a twelve month high of $577.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $519.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $383.46.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

