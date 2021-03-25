Dynamic (DYN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $18,961.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and $18,961.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.61 or 0.00003071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded down 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,321.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,625.00 or 0.03105779 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.56 or 0.00335545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.99 or 0.00915473 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.81 or 0.00418191 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 4,997,069.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.55 or 0.00371841 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00240206 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,340,946 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

