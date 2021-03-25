$20.40 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will report $20.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.30 million to $20.50 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $17.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.80 million to $82.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $83.65 million, with estimates ranging from $81.70 million to $85.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMAO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 40,695 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 20,563 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMAO stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposits; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

