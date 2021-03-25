Caspian (CSP) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $42,192.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last week, Caspian has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Caspian coin can now be purchased for $0.0172 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Caspian has a total market capitalization of $7.71 million and approximately $42,192.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.91 or 0.00640931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024208 BTC.

Caspian Profile

Caspian (CSP) is a coin. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech . The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

