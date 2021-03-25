OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.78 Million

Brokerages expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) will post sales of $19.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.80 million and the lowest is $19.76 million. OrthoPediatrics reported sales of $16.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $94.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.49 million to $95.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $114.97 million, with estimates ranging from $110.48 million to $118.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OrthoPediatrics.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

In other news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $172,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,686 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 585.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.00. 283,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,281. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $943.58 million, a P/E ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.41.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrthoPediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.