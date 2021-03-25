eBoost Price Down 16.5% This Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. eBoost has a market cap of $14.54 million and $10,376.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, eBoost has traded down 16.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get eBoost alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $174.18 or 0.00335654 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for eBoost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eBoost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.