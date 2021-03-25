-$3.85 EPS Expected for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.85) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($4.56). American Airlines Group posted earnings per share of ($2.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year earnings of ($7.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.80) to ($2.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.22) to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.77.

AAL traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,386,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,507,281. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $26.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 51,575.1% in the third quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 6,000,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 5,988,389 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 17,062,697 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $269,079,000 after buying an additional 3,865,939 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,889,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 2,147,420 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,865,000 after buying an additional 1,761,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Airlines Group by 44.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,465,903 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after buying an additional 1,064,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

