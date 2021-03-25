10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju Sells 1,500 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares in the company, valued at $494,726.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TXG stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $166.21. The stock had a trading volume of 792,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,569. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $201.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -123.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.62.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. Research analysts expect that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

