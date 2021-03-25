Paul A. Pittman Buys 1,000 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CEO Paul A. Pittman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.51 per share, for a total transaction of $11,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,448,065.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FPI stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,154. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The stock has a market cap of $347.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 3.39%. Research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

FPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

