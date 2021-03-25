The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CFO Sells $382,320.00 in Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CFO Katrina O’connell sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $382,320.00.

The Gap stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,586,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,725,561. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.26 and a 1 year high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.52.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Gap by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 43,584 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The Gap by 26.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of The Gap by 19.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,329 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.16.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

