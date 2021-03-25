Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.80-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $940-980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $947.17 million.Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.80-3.20 EPS.

OXM traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.64. 164,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.48. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $94.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.61.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OXM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Oxford Industries from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.40.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

