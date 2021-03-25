Neo (NEO) Price Hits $40.35

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.35 or 0.00076962 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. Neo has a total market cap of $2.85 billion and $748.62 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.18 or 0.00461909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00058537 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001029 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.49 or 0.00178310 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $418.59 or 0.00798384 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00051778 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo was first traded on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The official website for Neo is neo.org . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Neo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

